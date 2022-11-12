Skip to main content
Fernando Alonso on Ocon - "He almost put me into the wall in Jeddah, Hungary and now here"

Alonso and Ocon made contact in Brazil.

Alonso and Ocon made contact in Brazil.

Contact between Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon made for a disastrous Sprint race for Alpine at Interlagos. 

The first incident took place into turn 4, with Ocon pushing Alonso off track and forcing the Spaniard to make a correction. 

This correction saw Alonso hit into the side of Ocon's car, giving the Frenchman significant damage to the side of his A522 machine.

Alonso and Ocon tangled less than a minute later on the Interlagos main straight, ultimately giving Alonso wing damage and forcing him to stop. 

Not for the first time this year, Alpine's strong performance was not met with a strong result.

Speaking to DAZNF1 after the Sprint, Alonso gave his thoughts:

"It makes me laugh. Starting 15th and 18th for the main race, it was very fun. 

"Well, it's what normally happens when we start together. Last year I avoided it on many occasions. 

"This year, he almost put me into the wall in Jeddah, Hungary and again here today.

"It's sad for the team and mechanics who work hard. Hopefully, we can climb the field; we had good pace.

"Starting 15th, hopefully, I can score points for the team."

