Fernando Alonso Questions Alpine's Renault Split - 'Downsides' To Customer Teams
F1 drivers Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri, and Nico Hulkenberg have discussed the reducing significance of a Formula 1 works team amid the cost cap regulations that ensure everything is regulated and fair in the sport. However, the drivers did not miss mentioning that certain engineering aspects still prove advantageous to being a works team in the premier class of motorsports.
A works or factory team typically manufactures its own Formula 1 power units in-house and supplies these engines to other teams on the grid, known as customer teams. Customer teams, lacking the capability or resources to produce their own power units, use engines provided by rival outfits, thereby relying on the expertise and technology of the factory teams.
In the past, a works team in Formula 1 held numerous advantages, but with the introduction of cost caps in recent years, the significance of these teams has diminished. While the current regulations ensure stability and fairness, allowing customer teams to compete more equitably, inherent benefits for works teams remain that cannot be entirely offset.
Alonso has spoken out on the advantages and disadvantages that exist in a works team. Having raced for works teams earlier in his career, such as Renault and Ferrari, the most experienced driver on the F1 grid now races for Aston Martin, a customer team that sources engines from Mercedes. However, from 2026, Aston Martin will transition into a works team, partnering exclusively with Honda to develop their in-house engines. Alonso discussed before the media:
"Probably it is the case now [that it is less important to be a works team] with the budget cap. I think the works team cannot get into an unlimited budget or test programme or things like that. So everything is more regulated now.
"But there's still a lot of downsides to not to be a works team. So you can see it both ways probably."
Piastri has been racing for McLaren, a customer team that sources its engines from Mercedes. Notably, the MCL38 F1 car has outperformed Mercedes' own W15 F1 car on several occasions, which supports the Australian driver's belief that a well-prepared customer team can indeed put up a formidable fight. He added:
"I don't think you need to be a works team to win an F1. I mean, as Fernando said, I think there's still definitely advantages of being a works team, whether that's from developing the engine how you want it and fitting it into the car exactly how you want, stuff like that. There's always going to be advantages as a works team, but I think now in the cost cap era of, I think it's got much less significance than it did. I think you can be a customer team, so to speak, and put up a really strong fight."
Nico Hulkenberg, currently racing for the Ferrari customer team Haas, will join the Stake/Sauber F1 team next year ahead of its transition to an Audi works team in 2026. While he did not elaborate extensively on the impact of being a works team, Hulkenberg echoed Alonso and Piastri's sentiments, saying, "Sames, same."