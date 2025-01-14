Fernando Alonso Reveals Ambitious Adventure After Formula 1 Retirement
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has revealed his next ambitious adventure following his potential Formula 1 retirement after the 2026 season.
The 43-year-old F1 veteran believes he is nearing the end of his premier-class career, which is set to conclude with the expiration of his Aston Martin contract next year.
The Spaniard revealed that he may extend his time in the sport by another year, but only if his team is among the top contenders in the new era.
Aston Martin has been taking big steps to win races from next year, which includes its new state-of-the-art facility in Silverstone and the signing of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey.
However, the team's current performance slump has made the future uncertain, and Alonso acknowledged that time is not on his side given his age. Speaking about his retirement, he said:
“The expectations will be high because it’s a new change, a new car, change of regulations, a car made by Adrian.
“Probably – or at least to start with – it will be my last season in Formula 1 because my contract finishes at the end of 2026, so it’s the time of delivering and the time of truth. High expectations.
“I will start the season thinking like that, for sure, because I cannot think too much in the future.
“At the moment, my current contract is for two more years. With my age, my motivation, I don’t know how it’s going to be.
“If the 2026 season is running smoothly and we’re having a good time and there is a possibility to race one more year, I will be open, for sure.
“I will not close the door beforehand, but I will not start [the season] thinking that.
“I will take every race if it was my last race and I will enjoy every second.”
However, the end of his premier-class racing career won't mean he will part ways with motorsports. Alonso stressed that he can't live without racing and thus, he will aim to win the Dakar Rally after parting ways with Formula 1.
Speaking on the Spanish podcast Asi Empece, as quoted by PlanetF1, he said:
“One of the challenges I still have to win is the Dakar Rally – or rallies in general.
"In rallying, you have a co-driver next to you who tells you the route, but you also have to have both feet on the pedal for almost the entire stage because that’s how you stabilise the rally cars. And you have to play with the weight when cornering and braking.
"It’s a completely different technique than in formula cars, because if you do that there, you burn up your brakes and use a lot of fuel.
“And what’s more, the car doesn’t move because of the weight, but because of the aerodynamics.
“I love racing. I’ve had a steering wheel in my hand since I was three years old.
“Now I’m 43, so I’ve been driving for 40 years. I don’t think it will be possible to just quit overnight and never drive again.”
He added:
"When I stop with Formula 1, the Dakar or another championship will awaken this passion for learning.”