Fernando Alonso Reveals Challenges of Building New F1 Team While Welcoming Cadillac's Entry
Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has stressed that it isn't easy to build a new team in Formula 1, hinting at the entry of the sport's 11th team, Cadillac, next year.
He supported the addition of a new team, saying the decision must be the right one since it has been approved by Formula One Management.
The new team's entry into F1 as Andretti Cadillac was fraught with hurdles last year when its bid was approved by the sport's governing body, the FIA.
However, FOM rejected its application on financial grounds. Eventually, managerial changes at Andretti Global and greater participation of automotive giant General Motors led FOM to accept Cadillac as the sport's new team, slated for an entry next year.
Cadillac has been preparing in full swing to be part of the F1 grid. It recently partnered with Ferrari to purchase power units until GM becomes a works team in 2028.
In addition, the team has also been recruiting key talent from other teams on the grid, who previously worked with Alonso during his F1 title wins with Renault in 2005 and 2006, including executive engineering consultant Pat Symonds.
Acknowledging their contribution to the new project and expressing his support to the eleventh team, the 43-year-old driver said:
"For the team personnel, they have a couple of people from the Renault days.
"For sure they will have a huge contribution right now at the very early part of the project, with a lot of experience in Formula 1 and in the sport.
"I wish the best of luck. A new team is never an easy task, but I think they will be well prepared and they have the right people. So, welcome."
The Spaniard shared his support for the addition of the new team, believing it is the "best for everybody." He added:
"Eleventh team, 22 drivers, it’s not the first time that we will be 22 on the grid," the 32-time grand prix winner mused.
"It's a complex decision for the sport in general, but if they came to that conclusion it's because it's the best for everybody. I will support always whatever management thinks is the best."
While Cadillac begins its F1 journey next season, it could mark Alonso's last year in the sport given his age and the expiry of his Aston Martin contract at the end of 2026.
Turning 45 in 2026, Alonso said he will treat next year as his last season. He is open to racing for an additional year in 2027, but that would depend on the performance of Aston Martin's F1 car in the new era of regulations.