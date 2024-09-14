Fernando Alonso Reveals Plans For After Formula 1 Retirement
Fernando Alonso has hinted at a possible move to Aston Martin's World Endurance Championship (WEC) programme after his current Formula 1 contract expires in 2026. With Alonso turning 45 midway through the 2026 season, there is speculation that this could mark the end of his F1 career, according to a report by RacingNews365. His manager, Flavio Briatore, has even suggested that Alonso may retire from Grand Prix racing after completing a four-year stint with Aston Martin.
Interestingly, Alonso is also set to collaborate with renowned F1 designer Adrian Newey for the first time. Aston Martin recently signed Newey, who has been a key figure in Red Bull's dominance, as their new technical managing partner. The 2026 Aston Martin F1 car will be the first fully designed by Newey that Alonso will drive, adding excitement to his final seasons in the sport.
If Alonso were to return to Formula 1 in 2027, he would become the first 46-year-old to compete in the sport since Maurice Trintignant at the 1964 Italian Grand Prix. This would place Alonso in the history books yet again, but his future plans seem to be pointing more toward a move into endurance racing rather than an extended stay in F1.
Given Alonso’s previous success in endurance racing—including two victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans—it's a logical move for the two-time F1 champion. His wealth of experience could make him a valuable asset for Aston Martin as they expand their involvement in endurance racing.
"I will be driving in 2026 and after 2026, I will be in Formula 1 or another series," Alonso told media including RacingNews365. "If I am not driving in Formula 1, I will be in the Aston Martin team somehow, so I will enjoy that bright future hopefully.
"The Valkyrie programme for Le Mans is taking shape as well and making its debut next year so who knows for 2027, 2028 or 2029?"
Alonso's 2023 season marked his best in a decade, with eight podium finishes that propelled him to fourth place in the championship standings. This strong performance showcased a remarkably successful start to his tenure at Aston Martin, signaling a resurgence for both the driver and the team.
The 2024 season has proven to be underwhelming for Alonso. His highest achievement was securing fifth place in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Presently, he occupies the ninth position in the F1 drivers' standings.