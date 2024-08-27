Fernando Alonso Reveals Reason For Snooping On 'Championship Dominating' McLaren
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso opened up about the real reason for snooping on Oscar Piastri's McLaren MCL38 after the Dutch GP, justifying the act as a need for inspiration from the "car that dominates the championship right now." Alonso intends to get his team out of its performance slump as it struggles to finish in the top ten positions.
McLaren's fortune-changing upgrade package introduced in Miami, which included changes to the floor, the suspension, the brakes, the rear wing, as well as the beam wing, catapulted the team to deliver in the top three finishes in subsequent races.
In addition, the Papaya team is the only outfit on the F1 grid to have gotten its upgrades right the first time, unlike top teams such as Ferrari and Red Bull that still struggle to fine-tune their upgrades. Having capitalized on its title contender's sweet spot, McLaren secured its third race victory of the season in Zandvoort, also marking Lando Norris' second win in the premier class of motorsport.
Given McLaren's dominating charge over championship leader Red Bull, Norris executed a clean overtake on Max Verstappen on Lap 18, only to disappear from the Dutchman's sight by the end of the Grand Prix. The difference between the two potent drivers at the finish line was a massive 23 seconds. Not only that, Norris also set the fastest lap of the race in the last lap at 1:13.817.
As a result, the MCL38's rear was keenly observed by Alonso after the race, to the point where he was on his knees to inspect the floor, which is known to play a key role in influencing the car's downforce.
Speaking to DAZN Spain after the race, as reported by PlanetF1.com, Alonso revealed the reason behind examining McLaren's floor. He said:
“It’s the car that dominates the championship right now.
“You always try to take inspiration from the cars that are winning, so we have a lot to learn from them.”
Alonso's tenth-place finish at the Dutch GP marked the team's second points finish of the season after the round in Miami. Speaking about Aston Martin's struggles, which he predicted won't get better anytime soon, he added:
“With the four teams so far ahead of the rest, we always fight to be P9 and P10.
“Today P9 was not possible, Pierre [Gasly] had a better race than us so out of those two positions available in every race we got one.
“It was a difficult race. The pace was a bit weak again and I’m a bit disappointed not to be able to fight a bit higher having started the race P7.
“It is what it is and we are fighting a bit with everyone: in Hungary with Racing Bulls [VCARB], at Silverstone with Haas, at Spa with Williams and Alpine and here it was Alpine and Haas. We are in the middle of the midfield battle.”
He added:
“Not only do I have experience, I can also read the future!
“In Monza we will also be maximum P9 and P10 and in all the races until we get to Abu Dhabi [laughing].”