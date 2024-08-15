Fernando Alonso's Manager Speaks Out On Two-Time Champion's F1 Retirement
Flavio Briatore, the long-serving manager of Fernando Alonso, recently spoke out on the two-time champion's future plans.
Alonso recently celebrated his 43rd birthday and remains the most seasoned driver in F1 with 391 starts. His recent multi-year contract extension with Aston Martin, announced in April, secures his place in the team until at least the end of 2026. This term coincides with new F1 regulations and a burgeoning partnership with Honda.
Although the Spanish driver has shown no signs of slowing down just yet, Briatore has given some insight into Alonso's thoughts moving forward. During an appearance on the Formula For Success podcast, Briatore commented, as quoted by Planet F1:
“I don’t know [about his future]. I believe [at Spa], for example, he was very smart. He did one pit stop and this was the way to go, because of his experience.
“If you ask me if Fernando wants to continue after we finish in the contract, our last year will be 2026 for the moment.
“What he wants to do after, I don’t know. Does he want to continue for one more year?
“The performance is there. You see the performance of Fernando, it’s there. It’s not a question of him losing concentration, during the race he’s always there.
“If he’s 11th, he wants to be 10th. If he’s 10th, he wants to be ninth. He wants the car to be competitive. He’s qualifying well, he’s racing well.
“I don’t know, honestly, if he wants to stop with 2026 as his last year or if he wants to go ahead. Honestly, I don’t know.
“It depends on the feeling he has about racing and the timing, I don’t know if he’ll have a family at the time and whatever.
“But for sure, he is somebody unique. I’ve never seen somebody like that, so determined every day, every day, every day. Never give up. Unbelievable.”
Detailing Alonso’s current lifestyle and his impeccable fitness, Briatore claimed:
“I’ve been managing Fernando Alonso for 22 years now. We’ve had 22 years of marriage.
“Fernando is still very difficult to understand because Fernando is still motivated like a young driver.
“He’s super fit, maybe more fit now than when he was driving for me. He’s living in Monaco. I know he’s doing a bicycle ride every day, he’s doing 60-70-80 kilometres every day.
“He goes to the gym every day. Every time we go to dinner he’s very, very careful. He’s never cheating with the food. He’s unbelievable.”