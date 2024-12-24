Fernando Alonso Spotted In Special Season-End Celebration With Ayrton Senna's F1 Car
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso enjoyed a special track day alongside his father, José Luis Alonso, and former team boss Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing. The highlight of the session, showcased on social media, was Ayrton Senna’s iconic double-world championship-winning McLaren-Honda MP4/5. Brown also shared his impressive car collection with Alonso and his father, featuring vehicles from IMSA and the Bathurst 1000 in Spain.
Brown invited Alonso and his father to the exclusive track outing, where the duo were outfitted in Ayrton Senna’s iconic racing overalls before taking the legendary V10 McLaren-Honda for an exhilarating spin. A devoted admirer of Senna, Alonso seized the chance to honor his racing hero in the best possible way.
Other remarkable cars from Brown's renowned collection that roared to life on the track included the 2011 Holden Commodore, a Bathurst 1000 winner with Brown’s former team Walkinshaw Racing, and the DeKon Monza, which secured its place in history by clinching victory in the 1976 Australian Sports Sedan Championship.
Brown shared content from the thrilling event on Instagram, including a photo of himself alongside the Aston Martin driver and images of the stunning cars that would captivate any petrolhead. Celebrating the conclusion of an epic season for McLaren, where the team unlocked the full potential of its F1 car in the current ground effect era and secured its first Constructors' Championship since 1998, the CEO wrote:
"Season’s done, so time for some fun on track in Spain with Fernando Alonso in my 1976 -Australian Sports Sedan Championship winning DeKon Monza, five-time IMSA-winning 1989 TWR Jaguar XJR-10, and my 2011 Holden Commodore that won the Bathurst 1000 with my team at the time, Walkinshaw Racing."
Alonso, meanwhile, used the track day as an opportunity to honor his parents, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their sacrifices that shaped his journey to success in the premier class of motorsport. In the photos he shared, Alonso is seen explaining the car's intricacies to his father, who listens intently while seated in Senna's iconic McLaren. In addition, the two-time world champion shared a nostalgic image of himself as a child, sitting in a kart painted in Senna's signature red-and-white McLaren livery. He wrote on Instagram:
"1984 - 2024. It's impossible to compensate for everything my parents have given and taught me. But today has been a nice day watching them drive their Formula 1. Thank you so much, enjoy it and let me use it from time to time...."