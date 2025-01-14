Fernando Alonso Vents Frustration At Media Amid Aston Martin's Performance Slump
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has shared his frustration at the media for having to address his underperformance during media briefings.
This comes in light of his team's disappointing 2024 season when it struggled to implement effective upgrades to the AMR24 F1 car. However, the Spaniard admitted that his frustration was not justified and stressed the importance of learning and progressing together as a team.
The Silverstone outfit faced a challenging year in stark contrast to its eventful 2023 season, which saw multiple podium finishes.
Alonso started strong that year, but his aspirations with Aston Martin suffered a blow in the second half when the team faltered in car development and encountered a correlation issue.
With an even tougher 2024 season due to similar problems, the two-time world champion's frustration seems to have reached its peak, driven by the ongoing need to explain the reasons for his slump in performance. He told the media:
"The most frustrating part for me is the media, because, nothing against you, but it is part of the weekend that we try to explain to the fans and to you guys why we are here.
"When we have to come through the media, it is a little bit of a surprise that we need to explain ourselves why we are here, because it is not like we were on the podium at the last race and then are out [early].
"We come and approach the weekends knowing our position, accepting our position and are not happy with it, but let's be clear, we cannot be frustrated.
"We just need to learn and to go forward as a team [for 2025], which is realistically, the only moment we have the possibility to get better."
Despite his frustration, the 43-year-old driver acknowledges the patience needed to enable the team to work effectively toward delivering a race-winning car, particularly in the highly complex ground-effect era. He said:
“Now I think we can reset, we can learn from all the difficulties and mistakes of this year and apply those learnings.
“The new factory is now completed, also the new wind tunnel is going to be open soon. [New group CEO] Andy Cowell has already changed some of the weaknesses that he found in the team, so we have trust on the new management, and I think things are moving in the right direction, so I'm happy for that.
“But in Formula 1 there are not many miracles – you need to be patient, you need to find that sweet spot in the car, you need to find that upgrade that really awakens everything in these ground-effect cars.”