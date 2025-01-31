Ferrari Announces Official Name Of 2025 F1 Car
Ferrari has announced the name of its 2025 F1 car on X, which was called Project 677 during its recent development stage. Continuing with the SF trend, the Scuderia has named it the SF-25. This will be the team's last car of the current ground effect era and Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari.
The Maranello outfit has been preparing its drivers for what is anticipated to be a challenging and action-packed season. The team finished second in the Constructors' Championship last year, falling short of championship winner McLaren by just 14 points.
With Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari arrival on 20 January, the team has been arranging Testing of Previous Cars sessions for the Briton, who took to the iconic Fiorano circuit in the SF-23 from the 2023 season on 22 January. His onboarding and first track outing received a huge response from the Tifosi, who brought the city to a standstill to catch a glimpse of the seven-time world champion. Hamilton described his first track day with Ferrari as one of the best moments of his life. He said:
“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life.
“When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.
“I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it.
“I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started.”
Ferrari's second TPC session was held this week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where Leclerc and Hamilton put in more laps in the SF-23 as the team looked to improve tire strategies. However, Hamilton crashed into the barriers on the second day of testing, leaving no time for the Monegasque driver to finish his session before sundown.
The Ferrari pair are expected to hit the track again on 5 and 6 February in Barcelona for the Pirelli tire test, nearly two weeks before the SF-25's launch at the F1 75 launch event at the O2 Arena in London on February 18.