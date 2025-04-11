Ferrari Bring Massive Upgrade Package to the Bahrain Grand prix
Ferrari is approaching the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend with five major upgrades to the SF-25 as the team aims to progress towards the front of the grid.
So far in the season, the Ferrari car has been the third or fourth fastest, and even with two experienced, high-level drivers, the only highlights of the season have been a P4 for Charles Leclerc and a sprint race win in China.
According to the FIA, Ferrari has introduced three significant changes to the car's floor, as well as a new diffuser and a rear wing.
All five changes are listed as performance-related, with two adjustments made to the air-flow conditions of the car and one change to the overall aerodynamic load.
“Not event specific, this floor package features updated front floor / fences targeting an improvement of the losses travelling downstream," the upgrade has been described in an FIA document.
“The reshaped boat and tunnel expansion have been subsequently reoptimized, together with the floor edge loading and vorticity shedding into the diffuser.”
The rear wing update is only meant to bring “a minor improvement of car aerodynamic efficiency.”
The floor package change was intended for the Miami Grand Prix, following the triple-header, but Ferrari appears to have decided to accelerate the timeline to implement the upgrades in the car and allow drivers to adapt.
Ferrari has the largest upgrade package for this race weekend, while McLaren, Haas, and Red Bull brought only a few changes, with McLaren bringing one upgrade, Haas also bringing one, and Red Bull introducing two distinct updates.
The accelerated upgrades indicate that Ferrari may be feeling the pressure to set the race pace where it can regularly challenge for wins.
The team entered 2025 with significant hype and anticipation, but the results have been disappointing thus far. Ferrari implemented major changes with the SF-25, as it represented an entirely new concept aimed at propelling the team into title contention.
So far, both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have expressed their dissatisfaction with the car, citing a relatively low performance ceiling and insufficient speed in the package.
There have already been three race weekends, meaning the team has had weeks to fine-tune the setup, and the drivers felt they maximized what the package could deliver.
The hope for team principal Fred Vasseur is that the upgrade provides a higher performance ceiling.
