Ferrari CEO Applauds Lewis Hamilton Ahead Of Arrival After 'Powerful' Online Post
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has praised Lewis Hamilton's spirit in embracing change and taking on a new challenge at this stage of his Formula 1 career and revealed his excitement to start the 2025 season with Hamilton.
The seven-time world champion's inspirational post on the professional networking platform LinkedIn has won over Vigna.
Hamilton made the leap of faith after a 12-year partnership with Mercedes that saw eight Constructors' Championships and six drivers' titles. He recently announced his 2025 Ferrari switch on LinkedIn at the start of the year, revealing his excitement for the new journey as he is about to live his dream of racing for Formula 1's historical team in pursuit of his eighth world championship title.
The 40-year-old advised anyone looking to make a big switch this year by saying that "reinvention is powerful" and encouraged people to embrace change. He wrote:
"I could not be more excited for the year ahead. Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there’s a lot to reflect on. To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change.
"Whether you're switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful. Your next opportunity is always within reach.
"Here’s to 2025—a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let’s make it one to remember. Andiamo."
Praising Hamilton, Vigna sided with his approach to change and stressed that the former Mercedes driver is "back in the game." The Ferrari CEO told the Italian publication Corriere della Sera:
“Change is always important and Hamilton has put himself back into the game.
“I loved reading his post on Linkedin at the start of the year, a powerful message not to give up hope in all areas. With him and Charles we will have fun.
“A guy who has won seven titles can transfer so much. If I talk to Fred [Vasseur, Ferrari boss] he emphasises his ability to give technical guidance, but not only that.
“He has a great desire for change, he’s not afraid.
“At the age of 40 he has put himself back into the game. He has embraced a different culture in many ways, compared to the Anglo-Saxon one.
“To me that post on Linkedin reminded me of when Indro Montanelli [Italian journalist who founded the La Voce newspaper aged 85 following a disagreement with Silvio
Berlusconi in 1994] decided change at the age of 80. I found it beautiful.”
Having ended the 2024 season second in the Constructors' Championship, Vigna said Ferrari will receive the much-needed push from Hamilton this year. He added:
“Last year at the last race in Abu Dhabi I personally thanked the whole team, from Fred Vasseur to the mechanics: I am proud of the work done.
“Now there is a good atmosphere. It’s clear that it must always be maintained, that’s the beauty of the Ferrari spirit: it always pushes you to go further.
“It will give us a new push. Lewis will learn things from us and we will learn things from him. It’s like dancing, the important thing is not to lose the pace.”
When asked about his expectations from Ferrari this season, he said:
“Wheels on the ground. The fundamental thing is to learn from [previous] mistakes.”
Hamilton is set to arrive at Ferrari tomorrow, with the week ahead featuring simulator sessions and Testing of Previous Cars (TPC).