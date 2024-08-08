Ferrari Chairman Reacts To Lewis Hamilton Retirement Rumors
Ferrari chairman John Elkann has dismissed rumors suggesting Lewis Hamilton’s upcoming move to the Maranello-based squad might signal his approaching retirement. Elkann reiterated that both Hamilton and Ferrari are intensely focused on conquering further championships together.
During an interview with Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Planet F1, Elkann commented:
“Some things happen very quickly. This was the moment when he and Ferrari found each other.
“He wants to win the eighth title, Ferrari wants to win and with Lewis they are stronger. He doesn’t come to Ferrari to enjoy his retirement and it’s important to have motivated people around, who want to win.”
Amid intensifying competition in Formula 1, where powerhouses such as Red Bull, McLaren, and Mercedes vie closely with Ferrari, Elkann claims that seasoned drivers like Hamilton bring more consistency. He continued:
“In Formula 1 there is real competition now, with 4 teams very close: Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes. It is important to always go to the maximum of your potential: those with more experience have more consistency as demonstrated by Hamilton and also Alonso himself. And consistency counts.
“With dedication and sacrifice they are overcoming the physical limits due to age. It is also true that we are in a historical phase in which we live longer and also the careers of athletes are lengthening.”
Speaking about his move to Ferrari, the seven-time champion commented:
“Obviously I’ve been with Mercedes for, I think it’s like 26 years they’ve supported me, and we’ve had an absolutely incredible journey together. We’ve created history within the sport, and it’s something I take a lot of pride in and I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved.
“But I think ultimately I’m writing my story and I felt like it was time to start a new chapter.
“Of course, I think for every driver growing up, watching the history, watching Michael Schumacher in his prime, I think probably all of us sit in our garage and see the screen pop up, and you see the driver in the red cockpit and you wonder what it would be like to be surrounded by the red,” Hamilton said.
“You go to the Italian Grand Prix and you see the sea of red Ferrari fans and you can only stand in awe of that. It’s a team that’s not had huge success recently, since 2007, and I saw it as a huge challenge. Without a doubt, even as a kid, I used to play [on games] as Michael in that car, so it definitely is a dream and I’m really, really excited about it.”