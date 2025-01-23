Ferrari Chief Breaks Silence After Lewis Hamilton Track Debut - 'Emotional Feeling'
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has opened up after Lewis Hamilton's first track outing with the team, calling it an "emotional" experience. Vasseur likened the first day with the team to the first day at school after the holidays, calling the track day a "warm-up" as Ferrari prepares for the 2025 season.
Hamilton's track debut came just two days after his first day at Ferrari's Maranello base, which drew immense media coverage and a wave of fans eager to witness the historic moment. The excitement reportedly brought the entire town to a standstill.
The Briton drove for 30 laps around Ferrari's iconic Fiorano test track, which was wet and cold. His new teammate, Charles Leclerc, also completed 14 laps of the circuit, which the team organized as a Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) session, permitted under current regulations with cars at least two years old. While some reports suggest Hamilton’s debut run was in the 2023 SF-23, others claim it was the 2022 F1-75.
Vasseur, who is said to have played a key role in Hamilton's Ferrari signing that was announced nearly a year ago on February 1, 2024, revealed that both drivers eased back into their rhythm during the session, serving as a warm-up ahead of the official pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 26, 27, and 28. He said:
“As is the case every year, the first time you go out on track is a bit like the first day back at school and quite an emotional feeling, especially today as it was Lewis’ first day as part of the team.
“Welcoming a new driver is always an important moment. Maybe today was less special for Charles, but it was good to see him fit, relaxed and keen to go racing again.
"As for the technical side, Charles and Lewis did their laps in not the best weather, but they got back in the swing of things and immersed themselves in the track environment prior to the first proper test in a month’s time in Bahrain.
"It was also a warm-up for the team in the garage. That was the sole purpose of today."
Hamilton revealed that driving a Ferrari F1 car was one of the "best feelings" of his life. He added:
“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life.
“When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.
“I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it.
“I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started.”