Ferrari Chief Reacts to Questions of Tension With Charles Leclerc As Lewis Hamilton Enters Team
As the 2024 Formula 1 season has unfolded, Ferrari’s performance trajectory has plateaued after a strong start, raising eyebrows and questions regarding internal team dynamics and stability. Fronted by Team Principal Fred Vasseur, the iconic racing team now stands third in the constructors' standings—a stark contrast to their initial position tailing just 24 points behind leading Red Bull.
In the face of speculations about potential rifts spurred by a series of underwhelming race outcomes, Vasseur solidified his stance on the current atmosphere within the team. He dispelled rumors of discord, particularly between the team management and lead driver Charles Leclerc.
“After Monaco we had a tough sequence. What's clear is the car has been a bit more difficult to drive the last couple of events, and the level of expectation of Charles is also a bit higher,” Vasseur shared,.
Despite facing scrutiny recently, the mantra within Ferrari’s camp remains one of unity and collective progression.
“It’s the life of a team, that you have ups and downs,” Vasseur remarked. “We have permanent discussions with Charles. He knows the situation on our side, what we do well and what we did wrong, and he knows sometimes he did some mistakes."
This open line of communication isn't newly fostered but builds on a longstanding relationship that traces back to their days at Sauber—something Vasseur points to as a foundational asset during these tumultuous times.
“We’ve been working together for years, we know each other perfectly, we know we are pushing, we know we just need to fix things. It’s also where it’s good to have a personal relationship,” he explained.
Amid speculation, larger decisions have also come into play, specifically Ferrari’s high-profile signing of Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season. This move intended to infuse fresh dynamism into the team as well as the experience and knowledge of a 7-time champion.
Carlos Sainz, another key team player often shadowed by his more spotlighted peers, received noteworthy acknowledgment from Vasseur.
“He's very consistent, he is always there. He is very dedicated, very focused and has a good understanding of the car.
“He took me to my first podium in F1. He creates a positive dynamic in the team. But we have choices to make in life, and I think that a team today cannot not try to have Lewis.
"Lewis is unique. We need this form of stability and reference that you don’t necessarily have when you have two young people, regardless of the talent of the drivers and the friendship that I have for them.
"He's the absolute reference at this level. He is also someone who knows how to balance his life wonderfully well between racing and outside of it, and that too will help Charles in his progress."