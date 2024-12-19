Ferrari Chief Reveals Detailed Lewis Hamilton Onboarding Plan
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has discussed Lewis Hamilton's upcoming transition to the team following his 2025 move from Mercedes, stressing that the seven-time world champion is "not the rookie of the year." With next year's regulations remaining consistent, Hamilton is already well-versed in Formula 1 machinery of the current era. Vasseur also outlined plans for simulator sessions and a possible official test in an older F1 car, either during a Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) day or at the Pirelli tire test.
Hamilton moves to Ferrari after a 12-season partnership with Mercedes, which saw six drivers' titles and eight Constructors' Championships. With the quest for an eighth world championship, the 2025 switch comes at a time when Ferrari has been gaining a crucial edge over the competition in the current ground effect era, as it trailed McLaren by just 14 points in the championship this year.
With the Briton racing alongside Charles Leclerc, the Maranello outfit is expected to pack a great punch in terms of its driver lineup next season. Discussing Hamilton’s onboarding process over the winter break to get him acquainted with Ferrari’s F1 car, Vasseur highlighted that, as an experienced F1 veteran, there is no concern about getting Hamilton up to speed with the car. He said:
"For sure we know that we will have a lot of procedures to assimilate during these couple of days, but I think he is experienced enough to do it, that we'll have the advantage to have the simulator.
"Obviously he will be able to do a race simulation, qualy simulation into the simulator, and to be fully prepared with the steering wheel and the particularities of the race. But honestly, I'm not worried about this. It's not the biggest challenge."
Hamilton's first test with Ferrari is likely to take place at the team's Fiorano test track, although Imola and Mugello are potential alternatives. Additionally, a Pirelli tire test scheduled for late January at Magny Cours offers another opportunity for Hamilton to drive a 2024-spec Ferrari. Vasseur added:
"We will have the occasion to do a TPC or Pirelli test day.
"But it's closely linked to the weather, and we didn't take a decision [on a date or venue].
"It's always a challenge, starting from the beginning of January until the launch of the season. It means that for sure it's critical that you have only six weeks [before preseason testing], it's not easy.
"But I think he's also coming with his own experience. He's not the rookie of the year. It means that I'm not worried at all about this.
"It's also the continuity of the previous [technical] regulations [from 2024] and so that means for us, we have some reference. I'm not worried, but it's true that it's a challenge."