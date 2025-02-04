Ferrari Comes Under Attack On Social Media After Unveiling 2025 Team Kit
Ferrari unveiled its 2025 team kit through Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc on social media. A video on X showcases them wearing the new merchandise alongside Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur.
While many fans have praised the design, others have criticized it on social media, mainly targeting the large blue Hewlett-Packard (HP) logo. Some feel it's oversized, while others argue the blue should be removed entirely, calling for a "redesign."
The Maranello outfit has been in the news lately for the seven-time world champion's arrival from Mercedes on 20 January. The new partnership generated a massive response from the Tifosi, with Hamilton's first-day photo at Maranello becoming the most-liked F1 post on Instagram. However, Ferrari is now facing criticism for the allegedly oversized HP logo of its title sponsor. Some reactions from fans to the video on X are mentioned below:
A serious fan suggestion:
"HP logo desperately needs a redesign."
Another suggestion that could be considered:
"I BEG YOU MAKE THE HP LOGO WHITE." [sic]
Crushing criticism:
"There’s an hp logo on the back??? Jesus it’s bad." [sic]
One more vote for a white logo:
"Can u guys please make the hp logo white." [sic]
This fan confirmed he won't be buying it:
"Said it in another post - the HP logo is shocking. And why the need for one on the back?
"Won't be getting it. I'm sure they'll sell in their millions but not here. It's awful."
Its not only the color then, but also the size:
"HP logo is far too big." [sic]
F1 on SI reported that Ferrari secured a major sponsorship deal with HP in 2024, resulting in a rebranding to Scuderia Ferrari HP. The partnership debuted at the Miami Grand Prix. CEO of Ferrari, Benedetto Vigna commented on the partnership:
"Our founder transmitted to us his continuous desire for progress. From there comes our desire to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future from carbon neutrality to educating the younger generations."
HP’s President and CEO, Enrique Lores added:
"With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fueling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit. Both brands are built on rich stories that have stood the test of time. Through this unique collaboration, we also have the opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth and create lasting impact for our common customers and communities."
The rebranding incorporated HP’s logos across Ferrari’s race suits, team uniforms, and digital platforms, including its F1 Academy and Scuderia eSports team. The updated branding also appeared across Ferrari’s social media profiles.