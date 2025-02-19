Ferrari Creates Frenzy In Fiorano As SF-25 Hits The Track For The First Time
Ferrari's 2025 challenger, the SF-25, has made its track debut for the first time with Charles Leclerc in the cockpit at the team's iconic Fiorano test track. Social media posts showed the Tifosi gathered around the track to see the new car for the first time, which Ferrari states is 99 percent new compared to last year's SF-24.
Leclerc hit the track on Wednesday morning, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was seen in the garage. The track session was pre-planned by Ferrari, set for the day after the grand F1 75 season launch at London’s O2 Arena, where all ten teams revealed their 2025 liveries.
Fans who were eager to witness the track outing gathered in huge numbers at the viewing area, keen to see Leclerc in the SF-25.
Here's a clip on X of the Monegasque driver returning the favor to the Tifosi.
Ferrari describes the SF-25 as an "evolution from every aspect" when compared to last year's SF-24. Speaking on the launch of the 2025 car, Ferrari's technical director chassis, Loic Serra stated:
“The SF-25 is an evolution of the SF-24, which gave us an excellent starting point to work from. Having said that, we have worked hard, changing 99% of the car, evolving its architecture to maximise performance. The pull rod front suspension is only the most obvious of many significant changes. We can expect the coming season to be very closely contested, with outcomes decided by thousandths of a second. We are all set to give it our best shot to find those gains, even the marginal ones, that can make the difference. We are looking forward to being competitive right from the very first race.”
Team principal Fred Vasseur added:
“The launch of this new car is a very exciting and proud moment for everyone in the team. Months of hard work have gone into this SF-25 thanks to the dedicated efforts of everyone in the team at Maranello and we are excited to see the fruit of our labours take shape and prepare to take to the track. Last season, we fought for the Constructors’ title to the very last corner and now we are determined to build on that, starting from that solid base with the aim of winning both titles. We have a new driver line-up with Lewis joining Charles and we feel ready as a team to take the extra step required to be the best. We are aware of the challenges that await us, but we are ready to give it our all, to be competitive at the highest level, knowing we can also rely on the support and enthusiasm of our fans, who always inspire us. Now it’s time to concentrate on the job in hand and let the track do the talking. I can’t wait for this season to start.”
Charles Leclerc said:
“I’m really excited about the launch of the SF-25. Every year we push hard to improve and the whole team has been working flat out for months now. Last season saw a really tight fight and we came very close to taking the title. This year, our goal is clear: we want to win the Constructors’ World Championship and my personal target is to win the Drivers’ Title. Since Lewis joined the team we have already been working very closely together and I believe that his experience and approach will prove to be a source of inspiration for me. I am physically and mentally more than ready to face this new season and I can’t wait to get on track to do everything I can to put Scuderia Ferrari HP back on top.”
Lewis Hamilton added:
“My first few weeks have been absolutely incredible and I’ve seen first-hand the passion and dedication of the entire team, so the unveiling today of my first-ever Scuderia Ferrari HP car is really exciting. So much hard work has gone into preparing for the season ahead and we couldn’t be more hungry or determined to succeed. I came into the year with so much anticipation for this new chapter, and I’m even more energised now by the spirit and belief of everyone I’ve met over the past month. I couldn’t be prouder to be on this journey with them. I can’t wait to get out on track with Charles, push each other forward and do everything we can to take the team to the top.”