Ferrari Drivers End Testing In Barcelona After Lewis Hamilton Crash
Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have reportedly left Barcelona before the Testing of Previous Cars session officially ends on Thursday, after the seven-time world champion crashed into the barriers on Wednesday morning, causing considerable damage to the SF-23 F1 car's bodywork and suspension.
F1 on SI reported yesterday that Hamilton experienced his first crash in a Ferrari F1 car at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in the final sector at high speed, but escaped unharmed. Leclerc was to head out on track after Hamilton, but the crash consumed precious time as the Ferrari mechanics pressed into action to ensure the car was track-ready.
However, Motorsport.com reports that the Monegasque driver's run was canceled as visibility was too low for a track outing by the time the car was ready. As a result, Leclerc and Hamilton left Barcelona. Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy Driver Dino Beganovic will take their place to complete the last day of TPC.
Although the TPC duration was cut short for Leclerc and Hamilton, they are expected to be back in Barcelona next week for the Pirelli tire test on 4-5 February. However, it is unclear if Ferrari will pitch the SF-23 or SF-24 F1 car from last year for the test, which will also be undertaken by McLaren.
For Hamilton, who completed his first Ferrari track outing last week on Ferrari's famed Fiorano circuit, the additional test will prove handy to get used to Ferrari's processes and cars ahead of the official pre-season testing from 26-28 February 2025.
The 40-year-old driver arrived at Ferrari's Maranello base on 20 January after 12 eventful seasons with Mercedes that saw eight Constructors' Championships and six drivers' titles. Describing his Ferrari onboarding as the fulfillment of a dream, Hamilton said:
"There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.
"I’m incredibly grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, Fred Vasseur and everyone at Ferrari for their trust in me and making me part of this family. I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people. I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans.
"Today we start a new chapter in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together."