Ferrari Drops 'Historic' Lewis Hamilton Video On Social Media - 'Can't Wait To Get Going'
Scuderia Ferrari has posted a video of what Lewis Hamilton's first day looked like at its Maranello base, where the seven-time world champion was taken through the various departments after greeting the Tifosi who had gathered outside to welcome him.
The high-energy vibe of the video represents the preparations being done by Ferrari to make Hamilton's arrival more special and symbolizes its eagerness to lead this year in the championship. For the 40-year-old driver, the event marks the beginning of a new chapter after a promising partnership of 12 years with Mercedes.
The Ferrari video shows the Briton greeting and meeting the staff before he is taken to the location where Ferrari's iconic cars are preserved, including Hamilton's favorite—the Ferrari F40. Also spotted in the video were Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, team principal Fred Vasseur, and chairman John Elkann. Hamilton left a special note in the video, saying:
"I've been waiting for this day forever, so I'm really really happy. I'm excited to meet everybody. I can't wait to start and get going."
Speaking on starting a new chapter in his Formula 1 racing career, Hamilton said:
"There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.
"I’m incredibly grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, Fred Vasseur and everyone at Ferrari for their trust in me and making me part of this family. I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people. I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans.
"Today we start a new chapter in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together."
Hamilton reportedly underwent simulator training on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, he is set to participate in a Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) session at Ferrari's private Fiorano test track, driving the 2022 F1 car, the F1-75. This may be followed by another TPC session later in the month, before the official unveiling of Ferrari's 2025 title contender during the F175 event at the O2 Arena in London on February 18.