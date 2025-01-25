Ferrari Engineer's Viral Social Media Post Reveals Impact Of Lewis Hamilton's Arrival
On 20 January, Lewis Hamilton fulfilled his lifelong dream of joining Ferrari, marking his first day at the team's Maranello headquarters. A Ferrari F1 aerodynamics engineer shared on social media how the arrival of the seven-time world champion not only inspired the team but also made his own childhood dream a reality.
The Briton's highly anticipated Ferrari move received a huge response from the Tifosi, who brought Maranello to a standstill in a bid to see their new favorite driver. Hamilton's first day at Ferrari was no less than a celebration, as he was taken through the various departments of the team.
The onboarding process is meant to familiarize him with the team members he will be working with this year. Meanwhile, aerodynamics engineer Fabio Taccaliti shared an emotional Instagram post reflecting on the "power of dreams," expressing how he never imagined as a child that he would one day work for Ferrari and meet an F1 legend like Hamilton. He wrote:
"If, as a child, someone had told me that one day I would work in the Aerodynamics department of Scuderia Ferrari and share moments with a legend like Lewis Hamilton, I probably wouldn’t have believed it.
"But every step taken, every night of study, every challenge overcome has led me to experience what once seemed impossible. This is the power of dreams: with sacrifice, dedication, and passion, nothing is out of reach. Never stop believing in your goals, because hard work turns the impossible into reality."
Hamilton also posted something along similar lines on his first day at Ferrari. He said on Instagram:
"There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today. Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together."
Hamilton drove an old Ferrari F1 car for 30 laps on the iconic Fiorano test track on Wednesday as part of his first track outing with his new team. Revealing that it was one of the best feelings of his life, he said:
“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life.
“When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.
“I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it.
“I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started.”