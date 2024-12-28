Ferrari F1 Chief Defends Decision to Replace Carlos Sainz
Ferrari's decision to bring in Lewis Hamilton to replace Carlos Sainz has faced some backlash from Formula 1 fans. The move came as a surprise to many within the community, including Sainz himself, who found out during his winter vacation. The change prompted several experts to debate Ferrari's decision, given the fact that Sainz enjoyed a successful 2024 season with victories in Australia and Mexico, along with a landmark win in Singapore in 2023 that interrupted Red Bull's complete domination.
Fred Vasseur, now into his second year as Ferrari's team principal, stood firm in defense of the decision to sign the seven-time champion. Vasseur insisted that hiring Hamilton was the "best solution" for the team, not just for their current objectives but also with an eye on the rule changes expected in 2026. According to Vasseur, Hamilton’s vast experience offers the Maranello-based squad the edge they need to navigate through upcoming challenges. When asked about their strategy, Vasseur said to Autosprint, as quoted by GP Blog:
"I think there is no rule behind these choices, but you need to do what is best in a specific moment in your context. I think Hamilton is the best solution for us today also in view of the 2026 regulation changes."
Hamilton joins Ferrari after a long stint with Mercedes that started in 2013 during which he secured six of his seven Formula 1 World Championships, carving out an impressive legacy in the sport.
Carlos Sainz, who has signed with Williams for 2025 where he will drive alongside Alex Albon, opened up on dealing with the Ferrari exit earlier in the year. He explained:
“I’ve definitely come to peace, and I am a true believer that if I’m not going there, it’s because life just doesn’t want me to be there.
“There’s something else coming after that, that will actually turn out to be good.
“It hurt at the time, we all have egos, and I have a driver ego, and I couldn’t understand it at the time.
“Williams is the one that has invested in me, that have backed me up from the beginning, the ones that came to me a full year ago, and that actually makes me super excited.
“I said, ‘I want to give to these guys what they’ve given to me. Give back to them this trust and this belief in me’.
“I cannot wait to go there and, together with them, build something good.”