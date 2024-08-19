Ferrari F1 Drivers Share Insane Holiday Photos Before Dutch Grand Prix
As the summer break nears its end, Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have shared insane holiday photos, marking their last break before the F1 season resumes at Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.
Leclerc's photos capture him basking in the tranquility of his summer break, featuring moments spent in the sea and relaxing on a yacht, which seems like a well-deserved respite from the demands of a hectic 24-race Formula 1 season.
Sainz was also seen enjoying an exotic getaway aboard a luxury yacht, where he engaged in swimming and other water-based activities. His caption, 'Fully recharged and ready for the 2nd half of the season,' hints at hopes of an improved form for the upcoming Grands Prix. With just ten races remaining with Ferrari before his Williams shift next year, there are high chances he will get back to fighting at the front, but only if the car allows him.
It remains to be seen how Ferrari will address the performance drop following a mid-season upgrade that has led to struggles with pace. Drivers have also reported a return of bouncing issues, reminiscent of the problems that plagued the cars during the inaugural year of the ground effect era in 2022.
Ferrari's recent upgrades have not met expectations. Despite staying competitive, the team has occasionally lagged behind its rivals in terms of speed. A double DNF in Canada severely affected its position, leaving Ferrari 21 points behind McLaren in second place and 63 points adrift of Red Bull at the top of the Constructors' Championship.
To bring the team back to form, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said the team is in “permanent discussions” with Leclerc, admitting topics arise when both he and the team have made mistakes this season. He told Formula1.com:
“It’s not just about Charles, it’s tough for the team.
“After Monaco we had a tough sequence. In Canada we were not in bad shape. What is clear is the car is a bit more difficult to drive the last couple of events and the level of expectation of Charles is also a bit higher.
“It’s the life of a team, that you have up and downs. We have permanent discussions with Charles.
“He knows the situation on our side, what we do well and what we did wrong and he knows sometimes he did some mistakes.
“But we’re not in the situation that we’re trying to put the responsibility on someone.
“We’ve been working together for years, we know each other perfectly, we know we are pushing, we know we just need to fix things.
“We are absolutely not in the situation to finger point. It’s also where it’s good to have a personal relationship.”