Ferrari F1 News: Team Announces Two Huge New Recruits From Mercedes
Scuderia Ferrari has announced the addition of two prominent figures in the motorsports industry ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Loic Serra and Jerome d’Ambrosio are set to join Ferrari’s ranks, starting on October 1st, after they both left the Mercedes team.
This move is part of a broader strategy under the leadership of Team Principal Fred Vasseur, who joined the team at the beginning of 2023. This also comes after the announcement that seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will be leaving the Brackley-based squad for Ferrari in 2025 on a multi-year contract.
Loic Serra will be the Head of Ferrari’s Chassis Performance Engineering division. With prior stints at Michelin, BMW-Sauber F1, and Mercedes AMG F1 team, Serra brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to Ferrari's engineering approach. His appointment is expected to drive significant advancements in aero development, aero operations, and overall vehicle performance—an area where Ferrari has been keen to improve following a spate of inconsistent performances in recent seasons.
Jerome d’Ambrosio joins as the Deputy Team Principal and Head of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. D’Ambrosio, a former Formula One and Formula E driver, transitions from a role at Mercedes where he was instrumental in nurturing young talent alongside Toto Wolff. His firsthand racing experience and subsequent mentoring roles equip him uniquely to lead Ferrari’s efforts in developing the next generation of racing stars.
Both Serra and d’Ambrosio are set to commence their new roles on the 1st of October.