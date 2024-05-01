Ferrari F1 News: Team Releases Special Miami Grand Prix Livery
Ferrari has unveiled a new livery for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. This special design incorporates historic colors alongside the classic Ferrari red to mark 70 years of the brand's presence in the USA.
The livery retains Ferrari's iconic red as its primary color but introduces two striking shades of blue known as Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino. The Azzurro La Plata, an Argentine national racing color, pays tribute to Alberto Ascari, Ferrari’s first F1 champion, linking the past glory with contemporary racing. Meanwhile, Azzurro Dino, a deeper blue last used in 1974, celebrates a pivotal historical period before the marque fully committed to its famed red racing colors.
The spotlight is not only on Ferrari’s racing heritage but also on their corporate future, as the new livery also features enhanced branding from HP. This reflects a new title partnership, an important step for Ferrari following the end of their previous title sponsorship agreement with Mission Winnow in 2021.
Fans have been quick to share their thoughts on the new livery. With some anticipating a full-blue design, there has been some disappointment shared amongst the fans. Here is what some fans had to say.
"We were hoping that Scuderia would go all-in and field blue cars on the track in Miami, so we were a bit dissatisfied."
One of the major changes is the rear wing. Previously, the rear wing featured 'Ferrari' across the width of the wing, however, with the new title sponsorship with HP, it now sports two HP logos.
"Nooooo where the Ferrari rear wing gone."
However, it has not been all negative for the team.
"That looks fresh!"
"This is so Cool, Ferrari all the way P1 incoming."