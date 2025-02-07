Ferrari F1 Team Fires Up SF-25 for the First Time – Watch Here
Ferrari has unveiled its brand-new SF-25 Formula 1 car in Maranello, Italy, through an exciting first video reveal. This car is part of their 2025 lineup and is aimed at competing for the championship title in the upcoming season.
The SF-25's original launch was planned for February 19th, with an event solely dedicated to its unveiling. However, plans have changed slightly, with the unveiling now set for February 18th, following a London event where all ten teams will showcase their new car liveries. Despite this change, February 19th will still be important as it will include a test drive at Fiorano, featuring both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc putting the SF-25 through its paces.
More News: Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence Over Ferrari Changes After Second Test
Ferrari also has plans to release digital renderings of the SF-25 on their social media channels after the London showcase.
The SF-25's development has undergone a transformation, aimed at responding to challenges from top competitors like Red Bull and McLaren. While the car adopts a new aerodynamic approach inspired by Red Bull, there's more to its redesign. The front suspension system now features a pullrod layout—a change intended to improve airflow and reduce drag, effectively improving the car's ability to generate downforce.
Moreover, only a minor fraction of the SF-24's components have been carried over, proving the extensive overhaul the SF-25 has undergone. This includes a brand-new chassis and engine, alongside a brake system modified to fit Hamilton's driving style. Nevertheless, early test results from Barcelona revealed that tire warm-up remains an area needing improvement due to new Pirelli regulations for 2025.
More News: Ferrari Tests Next-Gen Pirelli Tires With Lewis Hamilton And Charles Leclerc
Ferrari has been leveraging their upgraded wind tunnel in Maranello, which underwent renovations in the previous year. This facility has been crucial in achieving precise aerodynamic simulations and testing, allowing the team to optimize the SF-25's design.
The Scuderia aims to bridge gaps with rivals by taking an aggressive approach, reflecting a "high-risk, high-reward" mindset, highlighted by team principal Frédéric Vasseur. They are positioning the SF-25 as a championship contender.
For the latest F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.