Ferrari Fans Face Fines After Lewis Hamilton Test Goes Wrong
During a test drive of Ferrari’s new 2025 SF-25 vehicle at the Fiorano test track, a fan took things too far by cutting down a tree to get a better view of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. This action has led to the fan facing a fine, according to Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The test, which took place on a Wednesday morning in Fiorano, Italy, attracted many Tifosi, the enthusiastic supporters of Ferrari. The fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the much-awaited pairing of Hamilton and Leclerc with Ferrari's new car.
Ferrari conducted the test drive as part of their preparations for the 2025 Formula 1 season. This season is particularly important for Ferrari, given their ongoing efforts to reclaim championship glory. The team has been struggling to end a 17-year drought, and the excitement around their new driver, Lewis Hamilton, has added to the anticipation of the upcoming season. The Fiorano Circuit, where this incident took place, is a vital facility for Ferrari's vehicle development and has been part of Ferrari's testing since 1972.
In early 2024, Hamilton’s move to Ferrari saw the end of his 11-year tenure with Mercedes. This change is seen as one of the most important in F1’s recent history. Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is aiming for an unprecedented eighth title with Ferrari. He has expressed his excitement about joining Ferrari, citing the unity and passion he’s observed in the team.
"From seeing the passion, everything under one roof, which I've never experienced before, this team has absolutely every ingredient to win."
"But we're also aware we have to continue to work. We have to improve and elevate everywhere - not everywhere but in certain areas, and I have no doubt that we can do that."
The decision by the fan to cut down a tree sparked plenty criticism, particularly on social media. Users on X, previously known as Twitter, voiced their displeasure regarding this behavior. Many condemned the act, which conflicted with modern sustainability values that Formula 1 is trying to uphold. Formula 1 aims to be carbon neutral by 2030, and the actions of the fan cutting down a tree contrast sharply with these goals.
In Fiorano Modanese, local police managed to identify the individual responsible for the tree cutting. The person caught in the act was widely cheered by other fans.
Ferrari's current efforts to improve team performance also include technical changes. With Fred Vasseur as Team Principal and CEO, the focus has been on improving power unit reliability and aerodynamic efficiency. This repositioning is part of Ferrari's broader plan to narrow the gap with their leading competitors, Red Bull Racing and Mercedes, after finishing second in 2024's F1 season.
