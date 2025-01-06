Ferrari Fans Praise Fred Vasseur for 'Proper Send-off For Carlos'
Ferrari fans have reacted to the way team principal Fred Vasseur planned Carlos Sainz Jr's farewell after their partnership spanning four eventful years ended following the 2024 season. Vasseur planned a special track outing where Sainz Jr. was joined by his father, two-time World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz Sr. The YouTube video featuring the special send-off by Ferrari revealed the emotions of the father-son racing duo. Comments have poured in from fans, with most describing it as a "proper send-off for Carlos."
Sainz Jr. parted ways with Ferrari to make way for Lewis Hamilton while he signed a multi-year contract with Williams. Though the decision to depart Ferrari was a difficult and emotional pill to swallow for Sainz Jr., Vasseur ensured the send-off was not only special for the team's former driver but also his 62-year-old father.
Ferrari hosted a track day at the iconic Fiorano circuit, creating a memorable milestone for Sainz Sr., who, for the first time in his distinguished racing career, had the opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car.
The 2024 season saw the conclusion of long-standing partnerships between drivers and teams, such as Mercedes and Hamilton, as well as Alpine and Esteban Ocon. However, fans widely believe that Carlos Sainz Jr. received the most memorable farewell from an F1 team. Highlighted below are some notable fan reactions:
"Im not a ferrari fan, neither spanish. But this is how you show RESPECT to an employee that gave everything for the company. Bravo Ferrari"
"This is why Fred is loved and respected, what a nice gesture to Sainz Sr and Jr, good luck in Williams next year."
"As a lifelong Hamilton fan, I found this to be a lot more meaningful than what Mercedes did. It was pure and truly captured the essence of “everyone is a Ferrari fan”. Plus, what a historic moment for racing! Truly class act by Ferrari!"
"I got so emotional watching this, especialy when Sr. started thanking the team. Thank you, Fred, for allowing Carlos (and his father) to have such an incredible, well-deserved and honourable goodbye from the team. I wish it wasn't so, but at least Ferrari gave a master-class in how to properly and respectfully say farewell. Grazie Carlos, forza Ferrari."
"High respect for Fred Vasseur! We can see senior still got it, what a moment for both of you driving the car which brought you onto the top step of the podium."
"Only Ferrari could do such an emotional good-bye gift, it's a sweet and respectful way to close this chapter. Best of luck with Williams!"