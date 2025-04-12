Ferrari Leader Explains the Car Set-Up Difference Between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
In the 2025 Formula 1 season, Ferrari has struggled to consistently challenge for a race win so far, as the drivers have seemingly done their best to extract as much performance as possible in every session; however, the results tell a different story.
Ferrari sits in P4 in the standings, well away from the rest of the title challengers already, only three race weekends away.
Charles Leclerc secured an impressive P4 in Japan, benefiting from a strong qualifying performance and the challenges of overtaking on the track.
In China, Lewis Hamilton participated in a sprint race, his first with Scuderia. However, much of his performance was attributed to his skill on the track rather than the car's outright performance.
The team is still adjusting to Lewis Hamilton's arrival, aiming to create a sense of overall comfort for the driver and adapt the car's setup characteristics.
Ferrari Deputy Team Principal Jerome d’Ambrosio shed some light on the differences in setting up the car for Hamilton compared to Leclerc.
"It's two drivers and they have two different feelings and needs but when I say that I'm talking about these small differences," d'Ambrosio said to the media.
"One likes a bit more understeer, the other one likes a bit more oversteer. One will have a mech balance a bit more real world, 1%, the other one the aero balance and in the end that's what's happening."
"They're trying to fine tune the cars, early days in the season and both drivers are trying to fine tune their cars in a way that suits them the best, but we're far from major diverging directions."
"In the end, all Formula 1 cars when you design them they also have a window in which you expect them to deliver the most performance and all the rest that doesn't mean that they don't have an impact on track because driver comfort and being at ease in the car and everything."
"There's performance in that but in the facts of what it means technically you're speaking about minor adjustments as I said, mech balance, aero balance and so on."
Ferrari introduced a significant upgrade package during Friday's practice sessions as the team seeks performance and pace in its current foundational car.