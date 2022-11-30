Ferrari News: Mattia Binotto Talking To Unlikely Team For F1 Return

Mattia Binotto is already in talks with a team to make an F1 return.

After the announcement yesterday that Mattia Binotto will be resigning from his role as Ferrari team principal at the end of the year, he has already been reported to be talking with Audi who are joining the F1 grid in 2026.

It has been reported by Italian media, Calciomercato, who said:

“He is talking to Audi, who will enter F1 in 2026. And we don't know who will take his place in Maranello."

Sky Sports reported that part of the reason for Binotto's departure is the breakdown in trust between him and Ferrari chairman, John Elkann. The Calciomercato report continued:

"Binotto was a legacy of [ex-CEO] Sergio Marchionne. The late Sergio did not dote on [ex-team principal] Maurizio Arrivabene. “But John Elkann never got on Binotto. They were like water and oil. And everyone knew it. "The man [Binotto] has his faults, including a slight tendency for the delusion of omnipotence. For example, Mattia should have appeared less and managed the media better. “But he never had the support of its president on the big issues. Have you ever heard a word from Elkann about the Red Bull budget cap or the adjusted rules that were pro-Mercedes? Zero. “There was a lack of real support. The owner did not believe in his top manager.”

Although Ferrari came second in the constructor's championship this year and Charles Leclerc came second in the driver's championship, there was still major strategical issues with the team throughout the season, as well as power unit problems.

It was announced earlier this year that Audi would be joining the F1 grid for the 2026 season, so it will be interesting to see if Binotto will make his F1 return with them and in what capacity. He started out with Ferrari in the engine department in 1995 and worked his way up to being chief technical officer which he did as well as being the team principal.