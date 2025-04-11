Ferrari Official Explains Bahrain Grand Prix Upgrade Package to the SF-25
Ferrari has faced difficulties at the beginning of the season, failing to achieve a podium finish or a strong starting position during races.
As the team searched for extra performance, a new floor was installed on the SF-25 to extract more efficiency from the car at the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.
The car includes five new upgrades: three for the floor, a brand new diffuser, and a modification to the rear wing.
"But in general, I think it's just as simple as hopefully we've added a little bit of downforce, kept a good drivability, and added a bit of performance on the car," Jerome d’Ambrosio, Deputy Team Principal at Ferrari, told the media.
"Having said that, our expectations are not that this is going to revolutionise the whole performance picture, it's just hopefully adding that bit of performance that's in the end on the line very important."
"Every hundredth that you add on the car it's a step forward, and that's what we're trying to chase, again not to revolutionise anything, but just to add marginal and steady gains on the car."
One of the weaknesses of the car this season has been finding the ideal ride height, as being as close to the ground as possible is the best way to run the cars.
However, it can be too low, which leads to drivability issues or the risk of potential damage.
"I think there's been a lot of talk about that ride height topic, and I think in the end with these regulations of cars, the lower you run, the more downforce you find," he said.
"The talks that have been going on, I think have been a bit exaggerated, in the sense that you go down during the weekend as well, you go back up, you try to find your limit and that's where you sit, and the dynamic won't change again."
After three race weekends, Ferrari is in P4 in the Constructors' Championship, with a total of 35 points to date. The team's position is not bad, considering both cars were disqualified after the Chinese Grand Prix.
Still, the gap to McLaren is over 70 points, meaning the floor package will need to demonstrate progress, and McLaren may need to take a step back for Scuderia to have a chance at the title.
