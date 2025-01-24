Ferrari Releases Lewis Hamilton's First Onboard Radio Reaction
Ferrari has released an action-packed video of Lewis Hamilton's first track day at its Fiorano test track on Instagram that took place on Wednesday, two days after he arrived at the team's Maranello headquarters on 20 January. The 40-year-old driver's first radio reaction is also showcased in the video.
Hamilton took to the track as part of Ferrari's Testing of Previous Cars session, where he drove an old Ferrari F1 car, likely the 2023 SF-23 from the current era, for 30 laps. The track outing marks a special moment not only for Hamilton and Ferrari but also for the sport that celebrates 75 years of its existence this year.
The video shows the seven-time world champion on a cold morning, walking towards his dream of racing for Ferrari. Hamilton's first radio message to the team during the radio check was a memorable moment destined to be remembered. He said:
"Wow! Whew! Hehe.
"It's a... Wow that was amazing."
Speaking on his first track day with Ferrari, Hamilton said:
“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life.
“When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.
“I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it.
“I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started.”
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur added:
“As is the case every year, the first time you go out on track is a bit like the first day back at school and quite an emotional feeling, especially today as it was Lewis’ first day as part of the team.
“Welcoming a new driver is always an important moment. Maybe today was less special for Charles, but it was good to see him fit, relaxed and keen to go racing again.
"As for the technical side, Charles and Lewis did their laps in not the best weather, but they got back in the swing of things and immersed themselves in the track environment prior to the first proper test in a month’s time in Bahrain.
"It was also a warm-up for the team in the garage. That was the sole purpose of today."