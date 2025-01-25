Ferrari Releases Schedule For Imminent Lewis Hamilton Track Day At Iconic Circuit
Ferrari has released the schedule for Lewis Hamilton's next track session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the next week, where he and Charles Leclerc will drive an older F1 car for 1000 kilometers.
Under the updated Testing of Previous Cars rule for the 2025 season, teams are allowed to conduct track testing in F1 cars that are at least two years old. Article 11.3.7 of section B of the FIA 2025 F1 sporting regulations states:
"Each Competitor may complete a maximum of one thousand (1000) kilometres of TPC in each calendar year using drivers entered in the Championship, or which they intend to enter in the Championship, such distance being accumulated over a maximum of four (4) of the days allowed under Article B11.3.6. If a driver is replaced at any time during the Championship, their replacement will be deemed to be the original driver for the purposes of calculating TPC mileage."
RacingNews365 has confirmed that Ferrari will head to the Spanish Grand Prix venue in Barcelona between 28-30 January. The test will be split between Hamilton and Leclerc from Tuesday to Thursday next week. In addition, Ferrari will take part in the Pirelli tire test in the same venue on the 4th and 5th of February.
While the TPC test next week will see the seven-time world champion take the wheel of the F1-75 F1 car from 2022, or the SF-23 from 2023, the Pirelli tire test will see him drive Ferrari's 2024 challenger, the SF-24. This will allow Hamilton to experience Ferrari's different cars over the years and understand the progression path the team followed.
The 40-year-old driver's first TPC session at Ferrari's famed Fiorano test track on Wednesday, where he drove the two-year-old car for 30 laps. The test drew an enthusiastic Tifosi around the track's viewing points who gathered to see their new favorite driver in action. Speaking about his first track outing with the Maranello outfit, Hamilton said:
“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life.
“When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.
“I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it.
“I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started.”