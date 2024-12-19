Ferrari Reveals 2025 Car Launch Date And Lewis Hamilton Test Plan
Ferrari has announced the launch date for its 2025 Formula 1 car, unveiling a teaser image on social media alongside the caption, "Get ready to meet our 2025 challenger," with the date set for February 19. The highly anticipated reveal will occur just one day after Formula 1’s official season launch at London’s O2 Arena, where all 10 teams and 20 drivers will publicly showcase their liveries for the upcoming season.
Ferrari is heading into the 2025 season with ambitions of securing the world championship, building on the competitive performance it showcased this year. The team is set to draw additional attention with the high-profile signing of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes alongside Charles Leclerc.
Following his appearance at London’s O2 Arena alongside Formula 1’s 19 other drivers, Hamilton will join team principal Fred Vasseur and Leclerc in Italy for the unveiling of Ferrari’s 2025 car at Maranello the very next day. Speaking about the 2025 car launch, Vasseur emphasized that his team will have to stay focused next season. He said:
“We have to be focused on the season. It will be a very tight period between the first day and the launch, a matter of weeks. I want everybody to focus on performance.
“We will have the launch of the championship and we will have the launch of the car. It's already two events and it's far too much [to do another].”
Hamilton's first test with Ferrari will likely be in a two-year-old Ferrari, the SF-23 from 2023, under F1's Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) regulations. Vasseur confirmed plans for Hamilton to utilize the TPC regulations to familiarize himself with the car, with the timing and location dependent on early-year weather conditions in northern Italy. He added:
"We will have the occasion to do a TPC or Pirelli test day.
"But it's closely linked to the weather, and we didn't take a decision [on a date or venue].
"It's always a challenge, starting from the beginning of January until the launch of the season. It means that for sure it's critical that you have only six weeks [before preseason testing], it's not easy.
"But I think he's also coming with his own experience. He's not the rookie of the year. It means that I'm not worried at all about this.
"It's also the continuity of the previous [technical] regulations [from 2024] and so that means for us, we have some reference. I'm not worried, but it's true that it's a challenge."