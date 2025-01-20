Ferrari Reveals Detailed Lewis Hamilton First Day Schedule After His Arrival In Maranello
Ferrari has released a statement with details of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's schedule on his first day after he arrived at the team's Maranello headquarters.
The statement mentions details of the F1 legend's activities throughout the day, followed by a glimpse of what is to unfold on day two as preparations intensify for a "very busy season."
Hamilton's bombshell move to Ferrari has been highly anticipated by the F1 community as fans remain eager to receive updates on his activities. The statement from Ferrari read:
“Lewis Hamilton’s Scuderia Ferrari HP adventure is now underway.
“Early this morning, the seven-time world champion arrived at the team’s Maranello headquarters at via Enzo Ferrari 27.
“From there he went to the Fiorano track where, against the backdrop of Enzo Ferrari’s house, in the small square now named after the only other seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Michael Schumacher, he was met by Team Principal, Fred Vasseur and Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna.
“The traditional first day’ photos were taken there and even the weather helped to make Lewis feel at home, with some typically British overcast skies and drizzle.
“Also on hand was a Ferrari F40, Lewis’ favourite supercar.
“Next on Lewis’ agenda was a short visit to the Fiorano house and the pit garage, with Vasseur and Vigna, including a look at the famous office, from where Enzo Ferrari would watch his team at work.
“Hamilton then returned to the Scuderia HQ, where he met the management team and Piero Ferrari, before embarking on a daylong total immersion programme, visiting all the various departments to get to know the team.
“The work continues tomorrow with more technical meetings and briefings as preparations get underway for what will be a very busy season.”
The 40-year-old driver also shared his thoughts on his first day with Ferrari, calling it a dream come true. Hamilton said:
“There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, is one of those days.
“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red.
“I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.
“I’m incredibly grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, Fred Vasseur and everyone at Ferrari for their trust in me and making me part of this family.
“I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people.
“I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans.
“Today we start a new chapter in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together.”
