Ferrari Reveals Insane Five-Figure Bonuses After Impressive 2024 Profits

Ferrari's strong 2024 profits led to substantial employee bonuses.

May 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) during F1 qualifying for Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Ferrari has revealed that 5,000 employees are each receiving a staggering bonus of €14,400 after an impressive 2024.

The iconic Italian company saw its net profit increase by 21% in 2024, reaching €1.53 billion. This follows a record profit year in 2023, marking Ferrari's continued financial success.

Ferrari is also preparing for an exciting year ahead with the planned release of six new models, including its very first electric vehicle.

In Formula 1, major developments have been set in motion with the hiring of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who has joined the team for the 2025 season. Hamilton's shift from Mercedes to Ferrari has not only brought attention but also positively impacted Ferrari's market presence.

Ferrari's share price surged by over 10% on the New York Stock Exchange after the announcement of the British driver's signing, boosting the company's market value by nearly $7 billion.

Looking back at Ferrari's success, the company achieved huge financial growth in 2023, setting the stage for the profits seen in 2024. Under the leadership of CEO Benedetto Vigna, who took on the role in 2021, Ferrari has embraced a strategy that prioritizes quality over volume. This involves focusing on high-margin products and investing in electrification.

2025 Formula One Season Schedule

Pre-Season Testing

  • Dates: 26-28 Feb
  • Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO PRE-SEASON TESTING 2025
  • Circuit: Pre-Season Testing

Australia

  • Dates: 14-16 Mar
  • Location: Australia, Melbourne
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Melbourne circuit

China

  • Dates: 21-23 Mar
  • Location: China, Shanghai
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Shanghai circuit

Japan

  • Dates: 04-06 Apr
  • Location: Japan, Suzuka
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Suzuka circuit

Bahrain

  • Dates: 11-13 Apr
  • Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Sakhir circuit

Saudi Arabia

  • Dates: 18-20 Apr
  • Location: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Jeddah circuit

Miami

  • Dates: 02-04 May
  • Location: Miami, Miami
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Miami circuit

Emilia-Romagna

  • Dates: 16-18 May
  • Location: Emilia-Romagna, Imola
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 AWS GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA-ROMAGNA 2025
  • Circuit: Imola circuit

Monaco

  • Dates: 23-25 May
  • Location: Monaco, Monaco
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2025
  • Circuit: Monaco circuit

Spain

  • Dates: 30 May-01 Jun
  • Location: Spain, Barcelona
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA 2025
  • Circuit: Barcelona circuit

Canada

  • Dates: 13-15 Jun
  • Location: Canada, Montréal
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2025
  • Circuit: Montréal circuit

Austria

  • Dates: 27-29 Jun
  • Location: Austria, Spielberg
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Spielberg circuit

Great Britain

  • Dates: 04-06 Jul
  • Location: Great Britain, Silverstone
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Silverstone circuit

Belgium

  • Dates: 25-27 Jul
  • Location: Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps circuit

Hungary

  • Dates: 01-03 Aug
  • Location: Hungary, Budapest
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Budapest circuit

Netherlands

  • Dates: 29-31 Aug
  • Location: Netherlands, Zandvoort
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Zandvoort circuit

Italy

  • Dates: 05-07 Sep
  • Location: Italy, Monza
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2025
  • Circuit: Monza circuit

Azerbaijan

  • Dates: 19-21 Sep
  • Location: Azerbaijan, Baku
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Baku circuit

Singapore

  • Dates: 03-05 Oct
  • Location: Singapore, Marina Bay
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Marina Bay circuit

United States

  • Dates: 17-19 Oct
  • Location: United States, Austin
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Austin circuit

Mexico

  • Dates: 24-26 Oct
  • Location: Mexico, Mexico City
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2025
  • Circuit: Mexico City circuit

Brazil

  • Dates: 07-09 Nov
  • Location: Brazil, São Paulo
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRANDE PRÊMIO DE SÃO PAULO 2025
  • Circuit: São Paulo circuit

Las Vegas

  • Dates: 20-22 Nov
  • Location: Las Vegas, Las Vegas
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Las Vegas circuit

Qatar

  • Dates: 28-30 Nov
  • Location: Qatar, Lusail
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Lusail circuit

Abu Dhabi

  • Dates: 05-07 Dec
  • Location: Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Yas Island circuit
Lydia Mee
LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

