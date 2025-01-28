Ferrari Reveals On-Track Action At Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya In New Video
Ferrari's post on X confirms that it has begun its Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The first driver to head out in the team's SF-23 F1 car from 2023 is Charles Leclerc. This follows the first TPC session that was conducted last week at Ferrari's Fiorano test track to get Lewis Hamilton acquainted with a Ferrari F1 car.
The Maranello outfit has been taking all the steps it can under the updated TPC regulations to help the seven-time world champion get used to its F1 machinery and its processes. His first track day at Fiorano was followed by a grand welcome by the Tifosi, who brought the city to a standstill last Monday.
Speaking of the new TPC rules, Article 11.3.7 of Section B of the FIA 2025 F1 sporting regulations states:
"Each Competitor may complete a maximum of one thousand (1000) kilometres of TPC in each calendar year using drivers entered in the Championship, or which they intend to enter in the Championship, such distance being accumulated over a maximum of four (4) of the days allowed under Article B11.3.6. If a driver is replaced at any time during the Championship, their replacement will be deemed to be the original driver for the purposes of calculating TPC mileage."
As reported by F1 on SI, Ferrari will continue testing the car until the 30th of January. The total distance will be split between Hamilton and Leclerc. While the Monegasque driver is the first to head out on the track, Hamilton is expected to go next.
Following the TPC session in Barcelona, Ferrari will participate in the Pirelli tire test, where Hamilton is set to drive Ferrari's 2024 challenger, the SF-24, on February 4 and 5 at the same circuit. During his first Ferrari track day last week, the Briton was reminded of his first outing in an F1 car and revealed it was one of the best feelings of his life. He said:
“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life.
“I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it.
“I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started.”