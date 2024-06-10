Ferrari Reveals Shocking Details of Charles Leclerc's Power Unit Issues At Canada GP
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc encountered severe power unit difficulties that dramatically impacted his race performance during the Canadian Grand Prix. Despite the challenges, the Ferrari team's behind-the-scenes efforts and the resilience of its drivers shone through, although not quite enough to salvage a fraught race day.
From the outset, the Monegasques weekend was fraught with obstacles, beginning with a disappointing qualifying session that saw both Ferrari cars eliminated in Q2. As the race commenced under wet conditions, Leclerc's situation worsened with a faltering engine that severely limited his competitiveness on the straights.
"I was losing 1.2 [seconds] in the straights, which was extremely annoying," Leclerc stated, capturing the frustration of competing with a significant disadvantage. The difficulties extended beyond a reduction in power; Leclerc faced the daunting task of managing about "ten changes per lap on the different engine switch," a situation that tested his focus and racecraft intensely. Despite these hurdles, Leclerc demonstrated strong pace in corners and initially in the race, highlighting the potential that could not be fully realized.
"In corners, you are fast and actually I think the pace was quite strong at the beginning considering the 1.2 off, but with the engine issue, there was nothing we could have done better," he reflected.
Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur provided further insights into the technical troubles, noting a significant loss in power output.
"We had an issue on the engine which meant we lost around 80 horsepower for about 15 laps," Vasseur explained. This substantial decrease in power starkly diminished Leclerc's ability to compete, leaving the team in a difficult position. The Frenchman also revealed the team's hope for a red flag that could have allowed for a system reset, "We were hoping for a red flag to be able to do a reset and restart. There was no red flag, so we had to pit which cost us a lap and effectively that was the end of Charles’ race as he was lapped."
The weekend proved challenging for Ferrari as a whole, with Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz also retiring early after a collision with Alex Albon of Williams, signaling a significant setback in both the drivers' and constructors' championships. With fierce rivals like Red Bull extending their lead, Ferrari faced a critical point halfway through the season.
Reflecting on the events, Vasseur conveyed his disappointment.
"It’s not been a good weekend right from the very beginning. I hope it means we have had all our troubles in the one grand prix and that we will be back in Spain in much better shape," he remarked optimistically. "We will debrief and look at what we could have done differently. We didn’t expect this weekend to be so difficult, especially as our long run pace was good on Friday. It’s a long season, so we will have ups and downs, but I hope we don’t have too many ‘downs’ like this."
As Ferrari prepares for the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix, the team remains hopeful for a turnaround, aiming to rectify errors and regain their footing in the fiercely competitive Formula 1 season. With a comprehensive debrief and strategic adjustments, Ferrari looks to leave the hardships of Montreal behind, focusing on the potential of forthcoming miles.