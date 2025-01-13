Ferrari's 2025 F1 Car- Is This the First Big Hint About Lewis Hamilton’s Livery?
Ferrari's recent social media posts have raised questions amongst fans about the team's 2025 F1 car with many claiming there could be hints of the highly-anticipated design.
This potential design change coincides with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's first season at Ferrari. There's chatter that Ferrari plans for a bolder appearance with a different shade of red.
Ferrari is no stranger to refreshing its classic red livery. The new design reportedly features a more intense shade of red. This new hue will be lighter than the 'Rosso Mugello' shade, which was used in 2020 at the Tuscan Grand Prix to mark Ferrari's 1000th race.
Ferrari fans have been closely following the team's social media channels, seeking clues and hints about the new livery. Several subtle indicators have appeared since the year began, with images featuring everyday items like a dressing room label, a birthday cake for Lewis Hamilton, and even a table setting. These posts have all incorporated the speculated darker red shade, feeding into the rumors and building anticipation for the car's unveiling.
Ferrari's new look will be unveiled at F1 75 Live launch event at The O2 in London. The Maranello-based squad is also set to hold their own launch event on February 19.
Speaking about his first season with Ferrari after over a decade with Mercedes, Hamilton explained:
"Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there's a lot to reflect on.
"To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change.
"Whether you're switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful. Your next opportunity is always within reach."
Team Principal Fred Vasseur has also commented:
"It is not easy but he is coming with his own experience.
"But he is not the rookie of the year, I am not worried at all about this. It is also the continuity of the previous regulations so we have some reference. I am not worried but it is true it is a challenge."
