Ferrari Team Principal Calls for More "Consistent" Performances from the Team
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has issued a rallying cry for the Scuderia after a challenging start to the 2025 season, which generated much anticipation and hype from fans.
The last race in Saudi Arabia saw Ferrari achieve their first podium, following a valiant and impressive performance from Monaco's very own Charles Leclerc.
Ferrari's worst sessions have occurred in qualifying, when the team struggles to get the car into an optimal performance window to extract the fastest possible lap.
The team typically showcases much better, sustained race pace on Sunday, which allows the drivers to gain a few positions.
Dirty air has seemingly affected races by hindering drivers' ability to closely follow other cars with minimal effects.
The compromised air and how the 2025 can handle it have resulted in limited overtakes, with cars simply staying behind out of fear of overtaxing their performance.
This means that starting lower on the grid affects the entire race, causing difficulties and time loss while trying to recover positions.
“We missed more than P3 in quali yesterday and when you start P4 then you have dirty air, and it is more difficult… It’s good but as I always see also the negative side of this, we have to improve the quali as that starting from a better position could be much better," Vasseur said.
"But we have to be more consistent from Friday morning, to the laps in quali to start in a better position, because the potential is there for sure. It is the consistency for us."
What has gained Ferrari some extra points has also been how much easier the car is on the tires compared to others, which allows the drivers to really extend their stints on tires.
“Even on the hard at the end [Leclerc] was very strong but from the beginning, the first couple of laps, he was a bit conservative,” explained Vasseur following the race in Jeddah.
“He knew that strategy was to extend and he did very well from Lap 1 to the end but I think he push every single lap as a quali lap and it went very well in terms of tyre management."
"I think we can build up the rest of the season perhaps on this weekend but, for sure, we have to be more consistent."
Ferrari appears to be taking the break from racing to tackle the team's qualifying issues, potentially revealing the car's true potential.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.