Ferrari To Reveal All-New Car Livery In Celebration Of Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 Arrival
To mark the arrival of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari will debut a special livery for the 2025 season. The design features a darker shade of red, marking a bold departure from the scarlet hue of the 2024 SF-24 F1 car, in celebration of this iconic moment.
Hamilton's Ferrari joining will begin a new chapter for him after 12 years at Mercedes, where he won six drivers' championships while the Brackley outfit secured eight constructors' titles. However, Mercedes' failure to provide the 40-year-old driver with a dominant car led him to sign with Ferrari as he remains eager to secure his eighth championship.
He will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, who displayed a strong performance last season alongside Carlos Sainz and contributed significantly to the Maranello outfit's second-place finish in the Constructors' Championship. With the team expected to be in a much stronger position with Hamilton's arrival, a report suggests Ferrari will refresh its livery to symbolize the beginning of a new partnership.
Speaking of the 2025 F1 car, the increased minimum weight limit introduced by the 2025 regulations, rising from 798 kg to 800 kg, has provided teams with greater flexibility. This change, combined with reduced concerns over weight savings and ballast, allows for more creative designs and less reliance on "visible carbon" on cars, a trend that began emerging last season.
Ferrari's 2025 car, the 677, will be unveiled at the F175 event at the O2 Arena in London on February 18, 2025, from 8 PM to 10 PM GMT. A report suggests that Ferrari will debut a bold new paint job featuring a more intense shade of red, marking a departure from the design of its last two cars. While not as dark or striking as the 'Rosso Mugello' shade used on the SF1000 in 2020 to celebrate Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix, the 2025 livery promises a bolder appeal compared to recent seasons. Another report states that the shade of red on the 677 will be similar to the F1-75 from 2022, the team's first car of the ground effect era.
After the 2025 livery reveal in London, Ferrari will officially unveil its F1 challenger in Maranello on February 19, before heading to Bahrain for pre-season testing from February 26 to 28. Speaking about the tight schedule ahead and Hamilton's onboarding, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said:
"We will have the occasion to do a TPC or Pirelli test day.
"But it's closely linked to the weather, and we didn't take a decision [on a date or venue].
"It's always a challenge, starting from the beginning of January until the launch of the season. It means that for sure it's critical that you have only six weeks [before preseason testing], it's not easy.
"But I think he's also coming with his own experience. He's not the rookie of the year. It means that I'm not worried at all about this.
"It's also the continuity of the previous [technical] regulations [from 2024] and so that means for us, we have some reference. I'm not worried, but it's true that it's a challenge."