Ferrari Unveils 2025 Race Suits In First Lewis Hamilton And Charles Leclerc Photoshoot
Ferrari has unveiled its 2025 race suits in a highly anticipated reveal with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
Seven-time champion Hamilton officially joined the team last week increasing the excitement from fans of his upcoming partnership with Leclerc.
Hamilton signed his deal with Ferrari back in February 2024, although he fulfilled the 2024 season under Mercedes wing before finally stepping into the garage of the iconic Prancing Horse. This shift was one of the most talked-about movements in the racing world.
Fresh off a TPC test at Fiorano last Wednesday, both Hamilton and Leclerc took to the track in the SF-23 from the 2023 Formula 1 season. Through this test run, anticipation thickened as images of Hamilton at Maranello began circulating online and fans flocked to the town.
Taking to social media to reveal the new race suits, Ferrari wrote: "Entering the 1644 era," which, of course, references Leclerc and Hamilton's race numbers which are 16 and 44, respectively.
Ferrari is set to unveil the livery for its 2025 challenger, dubbed the 677, at the upcoming F1 75 event on February 18 at The O2 in London.
The unveiling coincides with Formula 1's 75th-anniversary celebrations. The car will get a secondary debut at Ferrari's home in Maranello on February 19 before it heads to Bahrain for pre-season testing between February 26 and 28.
Fred Vasseur, the team principal at Ferrari, acknowledged the short amount of time available to integrate Hamilton into the team before testing. Speaking about the seven-time champion's first track day with the team last week, Vasseur explained:
"As is the case every year, the first time you go out on track is a bit like the first day back at school and quite an emotional feeling, especially today as it was Lewis’ first day as part of the team. Welcoming a new driver is always an important moment. Maybe today was less special for Charles, but it was good to see him fit, relaxed and keen to go racing again.
"As for the technical side, Charles and Lewis did their laps in not the best weather, but they got back in the swing of things and immersed themselves in the track environment prior to the first proper test in a month’s time in Bahrain. It was also a warm-up for the team in the garage. That was the sole purpose of today."
