Ferrari Unveils Carbon Fiber Collection For Monza As Fans Go Gaga On Social Media
Ferrari has unveiled new colors for the upcoming Italian Grand Prix at Monza, calling it the Carbon Fiber collection. The unveiling video on X shows Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz sporting the new collection for the outfit's home race.
The bold black and yellow combination marks a stark contrast to Ferrari's iconic red identity. Although the SF-24 F1 car wasn't showcased in the video, this striking combination will likely make its way onto the track, setting the car apart from the entire Formula 1 grid this weekend.
In the video, Leclerc highlighted carbon fiber as one of Formula 1's greatest innovations, prompting Sainz to ask how they managed to replicate its texture on a t-shirt. The Monegasque driver then wrapped up the video with a confident message: "We are ready for Monza."
While the unveiling has excited fans, the reactions have been mixed, as reflected in the comments. Listed below are some noteworthy reactions.
During last weekend's Dutch GP, both Ferrari drivers managed to deliver within the top five positions, despite the team struggling to squeeze more performance out of its title contender. Leclerc stepped on the podium in third by keeping McLaren's Oscar Piastri at bay, while Sainz finished fifth at Zandvoort. Speaking about the surprising race result, Leclerc told the media on Sunday:
“[I’m] very, very surprised.
“I’m not very often happy with P3, but I think with today’s race we can be extremely happy with the job we’ve done on a difficult weekend for the team.
“We’ve been struggling from Friday until the race. In the race we found some more pace, executed a perfect strategy, we undercut two of our competitors and then we managed to keep them behind. So a really strong race for the team – [I’m] really happy to start the second half [of the season] like this.”
Sainz, who started P10 and managed to cover five positions during the race, was also surprised about the result. He added:
“It was a bit of a surprise for me, I’m not going to lie.
“Our best predictions of our damage limitation today was P7, P8, so to actually make it to P5 is better than expected.
“I would have never expected to be able to pass a Red Bull and a Mercedes at a track like this, but it’s true that our pace today was really, really strong. I felt very at home in the car since the laps to the grid and I at least thought that we might have a chance to make a bit of a comeback. So yeah, I enjoyed that one.”