FIA and Formula One Management Reaffirm Their Strength After Peace Talks
Following a series of discussions aimed at resolving internal disputes, the FIA and Formula One Management have publicly reasserted their partnership's strength.
The International Automobile Federation (FIA) and Formula One Management recently engaged in critical peace talks to address and smooth over tensions that had reportedly been bubbling under the surface.
The disputes began shortly after Mohammed Ben Sulayem assumed his role as FIA President in December 2021, and were further aggravated by controversies surrounding the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and subsequent investigations into the conduct of race officials. Issues flared again when F1 criticized Ben Sulayem over his public comments on the potential $20 billion bid by Saudi Arabia's PIF for F1, which he deemed excessively inflated.
Added to the mix was the debate over Andretti Global's proposed entry into F1, which the FIA had approved based on sporting and technical criteria back in October. However, Formula One Management blocked this entry for 2026, citing commercial concerns, with a potential reconsideration set for 2028 if General Motors can provide a suitable power unit.
Addressing the reported friction, a joint statement was released by the FIA and Formula One Management after their talks. It read, as quoted by Racing News 365:
"The FIA Formula 1World Championship has never been so strong and is growing globally and the FIA and Formula 1 are committed to delivering the best outcomes for the whole sport.
"To that end, both parties are developing a new strategic plan that will allow us to seize the opportunities and further enhance the potential for F1 in the years ahead."
This statement comes ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix which is due to take place this coming weekend as part of a double-header with the Monaco Grand Prix the week after.