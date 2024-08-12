FIA Announces Another 2026 Regulation Change
The FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) is set to introduce a significant regulatory change in Formula 1 starting in 2026, altering the current parts rule regarding the wheel rim supply. Soon, F1 teams will gain the freedom to select their own suppliers for wheel rims, moving away from the standardized system that has been in place since 2022.
In a recent announcement, as reported by Planet F1, the FIA confirmed that the exclusive arrangement with BBS, the sole supplier of the standardized 18-inch wheel rims introduced in 2022, will conclude. This move comes after deliberations stemming from requests by several teams desiring more liberty in choosing their rim suppliers. These teams articulated a need for wheel rims that could potentially serve as a "performance differentiator" without causing significant disparities in competition or inflating costs.
Currently, Formula 1 operates with a single tyre supplier, Pirelli, whose products are mounted on BBS’s 18-inch rims. With the forthcoming changes, Pirelli will adapt to a new scenario where its tyres will need to be compatible with wheel rims provided by potentially a variety of manufacturers such as Enkei, OZ Racing, and AppTech. This adjustment could influence tire performance based on how they interact with different rim designs.
Formula 1 teams will not only have the chance to forge new supply chains and commercial ties but may also leverage these relationships for optimized customization and improved responsiveness to any manufacturing challenges. However, despite these new opportunities for diversification, many teams might continue partnering with BBS, given their proven track record and existing expertise with the current wheel designs.
All selected wheel suppliers, despite the incoming regulatory relaxation, will still be required to adhere strictly to the FIA’s technical standards. The FIA and Pirelli have already vetoed any proposals for reducing the rim size to 16 inches, ensuring that while supplier diversity may increase, certain specifications like wheel size will remain constant.
