FIA Announces Huge New Hire After Multiple Staff Changes
The FIA has announced a new hire amidst recent staff changes. Jonathan Refoy will take up the role of Chief Communications Officer starting January 20 and will report to General Manager Alberto Villarreal.
Since its founding in 1904, the FIA has been the governing body behind major motorsport events, including Formula One and the World Rally Championship.
Refoy, who will be based in the London office, joins the FIA with twenty years of experience behind him. Before his appointment, he held the position of Group Corporate Affairs Director at Interserve Group, where he honed his skills in corporate communications and crisis management.
His experience also includes roles with Amec Foster Wheeler PLC, Tesco PLC, Walmart Inc as well as leading communications for the US-based defence and infrastructure contractor, CH2M who were closely involved in the 2012 Olympic Games.
Speaking about his upcoming role, Refoy commented in a press release from the FIA:
"I am looking forward to joining the FIA, working with the President and colleagues to increase awareness of the critical role the FIA plays globally in grassroots and professional sport and mobility advocacy, while contributing to its ongoing organisational and commercial transformation."
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has commented on Refoy's hiring, stating:
"Communications is at the heart of all we do at the FIA. I am delighted that someone of Jonathan’s calibre is joining the organisation to oversee our multi-channel communications activity."
The role of Chief Communications Officer at the FIA is laden with responsibilities that go beyond traditional media relations. Refoy will lead efforts across several communication avenues, including presidential and sports communications, alongside fostering relations with FIA members.
Additionally, he will handle internal communications and digital communications. Efficient communication is essential for the FIA, considering its extensive membership and the diverse stakeholders it engages with, from national motorsport federations to racing teams, drivers, and fans.
This appointment comes at a time when the FIA has seen numerous staff changes including the departure of former F1 race director Niels Wittich in November. In a statement at the time, the FIA explained, as previously reported by F1 on SI:
“The FIA can confirm that Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 Race Director to pursue new opportunities.
“Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as Race Director with professionalism and dedication. We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future.
“Rui Marques will assume the role of Race Director from the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, Deputy Race Director, and Race Director in various championships. Most recently, he held the position of Formula 2 and Formula 3 Race Director.”