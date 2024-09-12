FIA Announces Several Last Minute Changes To Baku City Circuit
Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has made several last-minute changes to the Baku City Circuit for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend. A key modification is the shortening of the DRS activation zones, as well as the realignment of many walls that run along the circuit, and the laying of fresh asphalt on certain spots.
A total of sixteen changes have been made to the circuit, creating several differences compared to its configuration during the inaugural Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017, which was won by Daniel Ricciardo. As per the FIA, "small patches of new asphalt have been laid in the pit exit road between Turns 2 and 3 on the left and right sides and between Turns 7 and 8 on the right side."
Speaking of the concrete walls, a number of walls around the circuit have been realigned. These are: "in the run off at Turn 1; between Turns 3 and 4 on the right-hand side; between Turns 12 and 13 on the right-hand side, and in Turn 15 on the right-hand side. The track edge line at the exit of Turn 12 has been moved closer to the walls.
"The concrete walls in the run-off at Turn 16 and between Turns 18 and 19 have been replaced with new ones. The concrete wall separating the straights between Turn 6 and Turn 7 on the left side and between Turns 19 and 20 on the left side have been replaced with new concrete walls."
Coming to the DRS changes, the DRS zone exiting Turn 2 has been reduced by two meters, while the one along the main straight has been shortened by 100 meters to 347 meters after the final corner.
To summarize the changes at Baku, as listed by PlanetF1.com, they add up to 16 modifications:
• Vehicle opening added at pit exit on LHS.
• Vehicle opening at Pit Entry on LHS replaced with crash gate.
• New location of Medical Centre.
• Crash gate at Pit Entry on RHS replaced with vehicle opening.
• The concrete walls in Turn 1 run-off have been realigned.
• Between Turn 2 and Turn 3 small patches of new asphalt on LHS in Pit Exit Road and on RHS.
• Realignment of the walls on RHS between Turn 3 and Turn 4.
• The concrete wall separating the straights between Turn 6 and Turn 7 on LHS and between Turn 19 and Turn 20 on LHS have been replaced with new concrete walls.
• Between Turn 7 and Turn 8 small patches of new asphalt on RHS.
• The concrete walls between Turn 12 and Turn 13 on RHS have been realigned.
• Between Turn 12 and Turn 13 a strip of new asphalt on RHS in front of the barriers.
• The track edge line at the exit of Turn 12 has been moved closer to the concrete walls.
• Vehicle opening at Turn 14 on RHS replaced with crash gate.
• The concrete walls in Turn 15 on RHS have been realigned.
• The concrete walls in the run-off in Turn 16 have been replaced with new ones.
• The concrete walls between Turn 18 and Turn 19 on LHS have been replaced with new ones.