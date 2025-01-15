FIA Clarifies Stance Amid Demands For Transparency On F1 Fine Revenue
In response to calls from Formula 1 drivers for transparency regarding the use of fine revenue, FIA’s head of single-seater racing, Nikolas Tombazis, has clarified the organization’s stance.
He reiterated that the FIA is "not a profit-making organization" and confirmed that all funds collected through fines are directed toward supporting grassroots projects and various social initiatives.
During the 2024 season, F1 drivers collectively raised several concerns through the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, which then released an open letter addressed to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, seeking clarification on how fine revenue was being used.
The letter also touched on issues such as his conduct with the drivers and a request for full-time paid stewards in the sport.
However, Ben Sulayem’s delayed response suggested that it was not the drivers' business to question financial matters. While he did confirm that fine money was used to support grassroots racing, his answer seemed brief.
According to Motorsport.com, fines totaling approximately 270,000 euros were issued for more than 50 infractions throughout the 2024 season, excluding suspended fines.
Drivers were penalized for a range of offenses, including swearing, pitlane speeding, impeding other cars, driving an unsafe car, and even crossing a live track.
Elaborating on how the fine revenue is being used for noble causes and revealing that grassroots expenditure surpasses fine revenue by quite a margin, Tombazis said:
"The FIA is not a profit-making organisation. We don't have shareholders who are looking at some numbers in the stock exchange and hoping for share price to go up or get more dividends or anything like that.
"So all the money is spent on what is considered to be beneficial aspects, whether it is for safety, for grassroots in motorsport, or sometimes other projects which are to do with road safety.
"I think this question is sometimes slightly influenced by the emotions of the moment, of whatever fine is being discussed and so on.
"I realise that anyone who is paying a fine is always slightly annoyed about it and may feel somewhat aggrieved, but for sure there are so many different levels of projects that you can never come to the conclusion that this money is somehow spent for Christmas parties and so on.
"The amount of money spent in grassroots vastly exceeds the fines accumulated, which I think indicates that anything that goes in there will have a positive impact. You would struggle to find projects at the FIA that don't have some motorsport grassroots or social impact.
"What I can say with absolute certainty is that fines of drivers in one sport don't subsidise another sport or another category or something like that.
"But if you look at other initiatives, whether it is our campaigns, like the one about online abuse and all the grassroots we've been talking about before, or safety projects, I believe are noble ways of spending such money. And this money does contribute to that."
Tombazis claimed that the FIA's spending on grassroots initiatives plays a crucial role in supporting the sport and helping emerging talent who lack the financial resources to progress to the elite levels of motorsport. He added:
"There's about 10.3 million euros spent on grassroots, for many clubs, for many countries, just to promote a range of projects of early motorsport activity, and I think that is very important.
"Ultimately, I think the health of Formula 1 is largely dependent on the overall appeal of motorsport. It's not just having an exciting grand prix, but it's also having more people who generally even do some relatively low level of grassroots level of motorsport in their country. I think that's going to be ultimately beneficial for Formula 1.
"The other part, of course, is in order to select drivers for the future, how drivers can grow into the ladder and have the opportunity to do so even if they're maybe not coming from a wealthy family, for example. That is what is ultimately the key aim."