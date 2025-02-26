FIA Confirms Decision On Huge Proposed Monaco GP Changes
The FIA has confirmed a new rule change for the Monaco Grand Prix. There will now be two mandatory pit stops for the teams starting from the 2025 race in Monte Carlo.
The Monaco Grand Prix, part of Formula 1 since 1950, is famous for its prestigious street circuit running through Monte Carlo's tight streets. While its challenging layout makes it a "crown jewel" in the racing calendar, recent years have seen criticism due to the limited on-track action. The circuit's nature often makes overtaking particularly hard. Despite such critiques, the Grand Prix remains secured on the F1 calendar till 2031.
The FIA has today confirmed that it has approved the proposed changes, stating:
"The FIA World Motor Sport Council reviewed a proposal regarding the implementation of a mandatory 2-stop strategy (in both wet and dry conditions) for the Monaco GP, with the primary intent of improving the sporting spectacle of this Race given the notable difficulty in overtaking at this circuit.
"Following recent discussions in the F1 Commission, a specific requirement for the Monaco GP has been approved mandating the use of at least three sets of tyres in the Race, with a minimum of two different tyre compounds to be used if it’s a dry race."
The 2025 Monaco Grand Prix is set to take place on 23-25 May. It is scheduled to be part of a triple-header, which will start with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, followed by Monaco and then the Spanish Grand Prix.
Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc recently commented on the changes, as previously reported by F1 on SI:
"Yeah, because strategy will become a bit more of a thing then, which I think is a good thing. Monaco is super exciting on a Saturday. For us drivers, it's incredible. It's the best qualifying of the year. Then, on the Sunday, it can get a little bit too... there's not much happening. This is a way to spice things up a bit more.
"We've got to be open-minded. If it's the direction that we are going to take, then we need to see if that actually makes a difference or not and be open to change back if that's not the right solution."
