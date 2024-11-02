FIA Confirms New Brazilian Grand Prix And Qualifying Schedule After Postponement
The FIA and Formula 1 have released a revised schedule for the Brazilian Grand Prix at the iconic Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, also known as the Interlagos circuit. The adjustments come in the wake of severe weather that rendered the track unsuitable for the initially planned Saturday qualifying session.
The qualifying session, scheduled to occur at 15:00 local time on Saturday, was postponed due to the challenging weather. Torrential rain, coupled with thunder and lightning, resulted in substantial water accumulation on the track, creating conditions deemed unsafe by race officials. The joint statement explains:
"*QUALIFYING UPDATE*
"Following the conditions in São Paulo today the decision was taken not to proceed with Qualifying due to poor visibility, standing water on the track and fading light. Safety is always the paramount consideration in such circumstances and while as much time as possible was given to allow conditions to improve they sadly did not. We have huge appreciation for all the fans that stayed at the circuit in hope of seeing cars on track today.
"Therefore the decision has been taken, after consultation with the stewards, to schedule Qualifying for 07:30 local time on Sunday morning ahead of the Grand Prix at 12:30 local. This will ensure we maximise the chances or providing the fans with a day of racing action and both the FIA and Formula 1 believe this time change is necessary and the right thing to do for all our passionate fans.
"We thank everyone for their patience today including the fans, drivers, teams, marshals, circuit staff and media and hope to give everyone an exciting event on Sunday."
For those watching from the UK, this will mean Qualifying is set for 10:30 and the Grand Prix at 15:30.
This comes after the Qualifying session was postponed after lengthy delays. The FIA explained earlier today:
"The Qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix is postponed.
"The decision was taken due to the lack of visibility caused by the level of rain we have experienced in the past few hours. There is a lot of standing water on parts of the circuit which renders conditions unsafe.
"As much as we would all like to see competition on track, the safety of drivers, team members, volunteers, officials and spectators is our main priority.
"A decision on a start time for Qualifying tomorrow morning will be taken as soon as possible."
How to Watch the Brazilian Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.